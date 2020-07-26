Global  
 

Thousands protest in Berlin against coronavirus measures
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Thousands protest in Berlin against coronavirus measures

Thousands protest in Berlin against coronavirus measures

Germany has been easing lockdown measures since late April but social-distancing rules remain in place, as does a requirement to wear masks on public transport and in shops.View on euronews

Thousands protest in Berlin against coronavirus restrictions (photos)

 BERLIN (AP) — Thousands protested Germany’s coronavirus restrictions Saturday in a Berlin demonstration marking what organizers called “the end of the..
'Pandemic Freedom Day': Thousands protest in Berlin over COVID-19 restrictions [Video]

'Pandemic Freedom Day': Thousands protest in Berlin over COVID-19 restrictions

Thousands of people gathered in Berlin on Saturday to protest against restrictions put in place to combat the spread of the new coronavirus.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Coronavirus: Thousands protest in Germany against restrictions

 Demonstrators march though Berlin, saying face masks and other measures violate their rights.
Fox found with impressive shoe collection in Berlin

 A Berlin mystery is solved as a fox is found to have many stolen flip flops and sports shoes.
Today in History for August 1st

 Highlights of this day in history: A shooting rampage takes place at the University of Texas clock tower; Germany declares war on Russia in World War I; Adolf..
Trump still defers to Putin, even as he dismisses US intelligence and the allies

 Written by David E. Sanger On the eve of accepting the Republican nomination for president four years ago, Donald Trump declared that he would pull out of NATO..
