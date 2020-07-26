Thousands protest in Berlin against coronavirus measures

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Berlin Capital and largest city of Germany
Thousands protest in Berlin against coronavirus restrictions (photos)BERLIN (AP) — Thousands protested Germany’s coronavirus restrictions Saturday in a Berlin demonstration marking what organizers called “the end of the..
WorldNews
'Pandemic Freedom Day': Thousands protest in Berlin over COVID-19 restrictions
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
Coronavirus: Thousands protest in Germany against restrictionsDemonstrators march though Berlin, saying face masks and other measures violate their rights.
BBC News
Fox found with impressive shoe collection in BerlinA Berlin mystery is solved as a fox is found to have many stolen flip flops and sports shoes.
BBC News
Germany Country in Central Europe
Today in History for August 1stHighlights of this day in history: A shooting rampage takes place at the University of Texas clock tower; Germany declares war on Russia in World War I; Adolf..
USATODAY.com
Trump still defers to Putin, even as he dismisses US intelligence and the alliesWritten by David E. Sanger On the eve of accepting the Republican nomination for president four years ago, Donald Trump declared that he would pull out of NATO..
WorldNews
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources