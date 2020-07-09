Global  
 

Florida Power and Light Power outages - 7:17 p.m. Saturday
Florida Power and Light Power outages - 7:17 p.m. Saturday

Isaias is heading toward South Florida, causing heavy rain and gusty winds.

Here are the lastest power outages from the storm.

