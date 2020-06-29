Aquaslash Movie

Aquaslash Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Thrills, chills and screwball comedy meet tiny bikinis and gory dismemberment in this chlorine and blood drenched murder mystery.

The students of Valley Hills High head out for a weekend bash at Wet Valley, a waterpark where they can party like there’s no tomorrow.

But the teens are unprepared for a razor-sharp surprise as someone plots to slice up the competition.

Cast: Nicolas Fontaine, Brittany Drisdelle, Nick Walker, Madeline Harvey, Paul Zinno Written & Directed By: Renaud Gauthier