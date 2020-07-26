Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus Latest: Massachusetts Reports 290 New Cases, 17 Additional Deaths
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:17s - Published
Coronavirus Latest: Massachusetts Reports 290 New Cases, 17 Additional Deaths

Coronavirus Latest: Massachusetts Reports 290 New Cases, 17 Additional Deaths

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is now 110,077 while the total number of deaths is 8,406.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Florida overtakes NY State in coronavirus cases, adds 9,300

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida surpassed New York over the weekend as the state with the second-most...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesWorldNews


Coronavirus latest: Brazil registers record daily rise in cases and deaths

Brazil confirmed a record rise in new daily coronavrius cases and deaths as the government lifted a...
Deutsche Welle - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Latest Tri-State Area Coronavirus Numbers: Aug. 1, 2020 [Video]

Latest Tri-State Area Coronavirus Numbers: Aug. 1, 2020

There's some hopeful news in New Jersey one day after Gov. Phil Murphy warned about an uptick in coronavirus cases.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:35Published
Allegheny County Reports 66 New Coronavirus Cases [Video]

Allegheny County Reports 66 New Coronavirus Cases

On Saturday, the Allegheny County Health Department reported 66 new cases of coronavirus and one death.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:20Published
U.S. records over 25,000 COVID-19 deaths in July [Video]

U.S. records over 25,000 COVID-19 deaths in July

U.S. coronavirus deaths rose by over 25,000 in July and cases doubled in 19 states during the month, according to a Reuters tally. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:41Published