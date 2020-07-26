|
Coronavirus Latest: Massachusetts Reports 290 New Cases, 17 Additional Deaths
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:17s - Published
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is now 110,077 while the total number of deaths is 8,406.
