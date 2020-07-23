Chicago Weather: Cloudy Day Before Scattered Storms Move In Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:08s - Published 7 minutes ago Chicago Weather: Cloudy Day Before Scattered Storms Move In CBS 2 Meteorologist Tim McGill has the 7 a.m. Forecast for Sunday, August 2, 2020. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this CBS Chicago Today will bring some peaks of sun before scattered showers and thunderstorms move in, mainly during the afternoon… https://t.co/UZIPAhsOrp 6 minutes ago