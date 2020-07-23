Chicago Weather: Cloudy Day Before Scattered Storms Move In
CBS 2 Meteorologist Tim McGill has the 7 a.m.
Forecast for Sunday, August 2, 2020.
CBS Chicago Today will bring some peaks of sun before scattered showers and thunderstorms move in, mainly during the afternoon… https://t.co/UZIPAhsOrp 6 minutes ago
Chicago Weather: Muggy Tonight, Scorching Tomorrow, With Storms PossibleCBS 2 Meteorologist Tim McGill has the latest 7-day forecast.
CBS4 Forecast For Friday 7/24CBS4 meteorologist Dave Warren says today will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon.
CBSMiami.com Weather 7/23 12PMPartly to mostly cloudy afternoon with scattered showers and storms.