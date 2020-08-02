Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Isaias delivering waves and gusty winds to Florida's east coast
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 02:12s - Published
Isaias delivering waves and gusty winds to Florida's east coast
Isaias delivered gusty winds to Florida's east coast over the weekend.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Isaiah Isaiah Israelite prophet

Tropical storm conditions to spread in Florida as Isaias nears

 The tropical storm continued to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the Bahamas as it passed over the island chain.
CBS News

Coronavirus Updates: Latest News and Analysis

 Florida, with over 7,000 virus deaths, now faces hurricane season as the storm Isaias threatens the East Coast.
NYTimes.com
Isaias heads toward east coast [Video]

Isaias heads toward east coast

Isaias heads towards Florida.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:58Published

Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

SpaceX capsule with two NASA astronauts makes splashdown in Gulf of Mexico [Video]

SpaceX capsule with two NASA astronauts makes splashdown in Gulf of Mexico

SpaceX capsule with two National Aeronautics and Space Administration astronauts (NASA) astronauts returned to Earth on Aug 02 in splashdown into Gulf of Mexico. Capsule has been opened and NASA astronauts, Col. Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken have been brought out of the spacecraft. Astronauts homecoming was also first crewed splashdown in an American capsule in 45 years. Hurley and Behnken arrived at the orbiting laboratory in the Crew Dragon May 31 following a launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on May 30.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published
'Call Donald Trump, Please': White Supremacist Ends Up In Chokehold In Florida Restaurant [Video]

'Call Donald Trump, Please': White Supremacist Ends Up In Chokehold In Florida Restaurant

A self-proclaimed white supremacist exploded in a rage and hit a female restaurant staffer in the face. That's what happened at a restaurant in Nokomis, Florida. There, Nicholas Arnold Schock was caught on video going berserk.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published
Storm Isaias brushes off Florida, heads up East Coast [Video]

Storm Isaias brushes off Florida, heads up East Coast

Isaias, downgraded from a hurricane but still a powerful tropical storm, moved along Florida's eastern coast on Sunday, bringing strong winds but no longer posing a storm surge threat. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:57Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tropical Storm Isaias lashes Florida's east coast, no longer expected to reach hurricane strength

Bands of heavy rain and gusty winds lashed Florida's east coast on Sunday as Tropical Storm Isaias...
FOXNews.com - Published

Tracking Isaias: Tropical Storm Conditions Close To East Coast Of Florida

Isaias continues to bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds over the northwestern Bahamas. Tropical...
cbs4.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Dozens of South Florida surfers ride Tropical Storm Isaias waves [Video]

Dozens of South Florida surfers ride Tropical Storm Isaias waves

Dozens of surfers took to the waves in Delray Beach on Sunday (August 2) as Tropical Storm Isaias departed the South Florida coast. Fun waves replaced pounding surf late in the morning.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 05:51Published
Rough Surf Ahead Of Isaias Shuts Down Beaches In Palm Beach County [Video]

Rough Surf Ahead Of Isaias Shuts Down Beaches In Palm Beach County

CIt was definitely not a beach day along South Florida’s coast line as Tropical Storm Isaias churned up the water, sending waves crashing into the Lake Worth Beach pier.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:25Published
The latest on Tropical Storm Isaias as it makes its way toward Florida's east coast [Video]

The latest on Tropical Storm Isaias as it makes its way toward Florida's east coast

Isaias is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane as it makes its way toward the east coast of Florida.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 03:10Published