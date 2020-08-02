Isaias delivering waves and gusty winds to Florida's east coast

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Isaiah Israelite prophet
Tropical storm conditions to spread in Florida as Isaias nearsThe tropical storm continued to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the Bahamas as it passed over the island chain.
CBS News
Coronavirus Updates: Latest News and AnalysisFlorida, with over 7,000 virus deaths, now faces hurricane season as the storm Isaias threatens the East Coast.
NYTimes.com
Isaias heads toward east coast
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:58Published
Florida State in the southeastern United States
SpaceX capsule with two NASA astronauts makes splashdown in Gulf of Mexico
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12Published
'Call Donald Trump, Please': White Supremacist Ends Up In Chokehold In Florida Restaurant
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
Storm Isaias brushes off Florida, heads up East Coast
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:57Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources