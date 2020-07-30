U.S. election will not be delayed -Trump advisers

[NFA] The White House and Donald Trump's campaign on Sunday sought to shut down the Republican president's musings on delaying the 2020 vote, saying there will be an election on Nov.

“Sunday Morning” remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week, including “Alley Cat” composer Bent Fabric; William English, who developed..

A $1 trillion package of stimulus checks, jobless benefit bonuses and relief for small businesses hang in the balance as Dems, GOP haggle.

Democratic leaders and the White House have yet to reach agreement on a coronavirus relief bill.

The polarizing former sheriff of Maricopa County, a stylistic doppelgänger to President Trump, is running for his old office in a state where approval of both..

'Call Donald Trump, Please': White Supremacist Ends Up In Chokehold In Florida Restaurant A self-proclaimed white supremacist exploded in a rage and hit a female restaurant staffer in the face. That's what happened at a restaurant in Nokomis, Florida. There, Nicholas Arnold Schock was caught on video going berserk.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Chinese-owned software poses an "array" of security risks.

Here are the top stories for Sunday, August 2nd: Trump to be renominated in private; Thousands evacuated ahead of Southern California wildfire; Israeli police..

U.S. President Donald Trump has called for the 2020 US presidential election to be delayed despite...