U.S. election will not be delayed -Trump advisers
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:02s - Published
[NFA] The White House and Donald Trump's campaign on Sunday sought to shut down the Republican president's musings on delaying the 2020 vote, saying there will be an election on Nov.

3.

This report produced by Chris Dignam.

AP Top Stories August 2 P

 Here are the top stories for Sunday, August 2nd: Trump to be renominated in private; Thousands evacuated ahead of Southern California wildfire; Israeli police..
USATODAY.com

TikTok: Pompeo says Trump to crack down on Chinese software in coming days

 US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Chinese-owned software poses an "array" of security risks.
BBC News
'Call Donald Trump, Please': White Supremacist Ends Up In Chokehold In Florida Restaurant [Video]

'Call Donald Trump, Please': White Supremacist Ends Up In Chokehold In Florida Restaurant

A self-proclaimed white supremacist exploded in a rage and hit a female restaurant staffer in the face. That's what happened at a restaurant in Nokomis, Florida. There, Nicholas Arnold Schock was caught on video going berserk.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

How Joe Arpaio’s Fate in Arizona Could Be a Window Into Trump’s

 The polarizing former sheriff of Maricopa County, a stylistic doppelgänger to President Trump, is running for his old office in a state where approval of both..
NYTimes.com

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

U.S. election will be Nov. 3 as planned -Meadows [Video]

U.S. election will be Nov. 3 as planned -Meadows

The White House and Donald Trump's campaign on Sunday sought to shut down the Republican president's musings on delaying the 2020 vote, saying there will be an election on Nov. 3.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:28Published

Clyburn slams Republicans for "jerking people around"

 Democratic leaders and the White House have yet to reach agreement on a coronavirus relief bill.
CBS News

Coronavirus updates: Stimulus talks drag with $1 trillion on the line; list of dangerous hand sanitizers grows; Australia under siege

 A $1 trillion package of stimulus checks, jobless benefit bonuses and relief for small businesses hang in the balance as Dems, GOP haggle.
USATODAY.com

Passage: In memoriam

 “Sunday Morning” remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week, including “Alley Cat” composer Bent Fabric; William English, who developed..
CBS News

