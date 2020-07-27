Global  
 

Video Credit: WCBI - Published
School is almost back in session, but covid19 has meant job loss for some families.

From the virus.

School is almost back in session.

But covid19 has meant job loss for some families.

That leaves many parents on a tight budget.

Our savannah gaido talked with teachers who are using their resources to help students prepare for a successful school year "its quite sad when you have a student that wants to come to school and wants to learn but they don't have all of the tools necessary."

Because of the coronavirus, some parents are not able to buy school supplies for their children so...teachers letha jones and latosha paine have teamed up to give away supplies to those in need "i think it is going to make for a great school year for them to have their owns supplies.

Especially during this covid season."

Each gift bag includes "markers, we have notebooks, folders, crayons, pencils and glue."

With book bags as well.

But... they're not done just yet // after the first two weeks of schools, if one of their students needs supplies, these educators will pay out of pocket for those needed items. "as a teacher i am happy to be able to give back to my students because i love all of my students very much and i am just happy to be able to help out my community because they have been so helpful to me."

Reporting in aberdeen, savannah gaido wcbi news.

Aberdeen school district plans to push the first day of school back from august 6th to august 24th to prepare for the upcoming




