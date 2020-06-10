Covid: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, TN Guv Banwarial Purohit test positive

|
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests positive for coronavirus
Bus, auto services resume in Bengaluru after lifting of lockdown
‘PM Modi to go ahead with Ayodhya visit as planned’Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Ayodhya to launch construction of the Ram temple on August 5 will remain unchanged, sources said. There was speculation that..
IndiaTimes
Amit Shah tests +ve, admitted to Medanta hospital in GurgaonHome minister Amit Shah was admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurgaon on Sunday after testing positive for Covid-19. “My health is fine, but I am being admitted..
IndiaTimes
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests positive for COVID-19He also instructed those who came in contact with him recently to self-quarantine themselves.
DNA
China sends first Covid-19 medical testing team to Hong KongLocal councillors fear China could use the trip to collect DNA samples for surveillance purposes.
BBC News
Coronavirus vaccine: DCGI gives nod to Serum-Oxford for phase 2, 3 clinical trials in IndiaDCGI has allowed the Serum Institute of India to conduct phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials in India on the potential COVID19 vaccine.
DNA
Home minister Amit Shah, TN governor Banwarilal Purohit test positiveUnion home minister Amit Shah and Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit have tested positive for coronavirus, the latest among prominent public figures to..
WorldNews
Nature: Great Smoky Mountains National Park“Sunday Morning” takes us to Cades Cove, on the Tennessee side of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Videographer: Scot Miller.
CBS News
'Girls' Creator On Surviving COVID-19: 'I Was A Complex Machine That Had Been Unplugged'
Open: This is "Face the Nation," August 2Today on "Face the Nation," Coronavirus deaths and infections continue to rise in the U.S. as July marks the worst month for new cases since the beginning of the..
CBS News
Corona free & distressed passengers coming to India from Aug 8 can skip institutional quarantinePeople flying into India from Saturday (August 8) onward can seek exemption from institutional quarantine if they come with a corona-negative test report. The..
IndiaTimes
Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit tests positive for COVID-19, advised home isolationThe 80-year-old Banwarilal Purohit has been advised home isolation by the Kauvery hospital in Chennai's Alwarpet, as the COVID-19 infection is mild.
DNA
Movable properties of Jayalalithaa: 601 kg Silver, 4.3 kg gold and moreTamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit had promulgated an ordinance for the state government to take temporary possession of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's..
DNA
