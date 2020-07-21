The new Opel Vivaro-e Van Loading capacity

The Opel Vivaro-e is the first all-electric commercial vehicle from the German automotive manufacturer and it arrives on the market just as the emission-free delivery of goods and services is becoming a must in many areas.

Available in three lengths and with many body variants, the new battery electric Vivaro-e enables professionals to benefit from uncompromised zero-emission, door-to-door mobility – well beyond the sole “last mile”.

The all-new Opel Vivaro-e is a fully functional LCV for businesses with the highest demands that expect vehicles to fit seamlessly into their optimised work processes.

Order books are due to open this summer, followed by first deliveries during the course of the year.

The Vivaro-e is produced in the same plant on the same line as the versions with diesel engines.