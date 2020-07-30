Baby rhino rescued in Indian national park after heavy rainfall

Global  
 

A baby rhino was rescued in Kaziranga National Park after heavy rainfall and flooding in northeast India.

Footage from 10:30 am on Sunday (August 2) shows the four-day-old rhino calf getting prepared to be transported from Kaziranga National Park to the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) for further observations.

Sailendra Pandey, the Public Relations Officer to the Minister of Environment and Forest and Climate Change, confirmed that efforts are underway to reunite the baby rhino with his mother.




