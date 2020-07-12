Global  
 

'Boycott Chinese products' campaign continues in Delhi
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:43s
'Boycott Chinese products' campaign continues in Delhi

'Boycott Chinese products' campaign continues in Delhi

The campaign to boycott Chinese products continued in the national capital following the violent face-off at Galwan Valley in Ladakh in the month of June.

Sarojini Nagar Market Association joined the campaign of boycotting Chinese goods.

The members of market association were carrying placards and wearing face masks with a message of 'Boycott China'.

They were spreading awareness of using domestic products and boycott Chinese goods.

They have urged people to adopt 'swadeshi' (indigenous) products.

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

NEP 2020: S Korea thinking to establish Korean language institute in Delhi, says Envoy [Video]

NEP 2020: S Korea thinking to establish Korean language institute in Delhi, says Envoy

Republic of Korea's Ambassador to India, Shin Bong-kil, on August 03 stated that the South Korean government is thinking to establish Korean language institute in Delhi. His statement comes after India's new National Education Policy offered several languages at secondary level including the Korean language. Bong-kil said, "Happy to hear Korean language will be offered at secondary level, it was reported heavily in Korean media. Korean government is thinking of giving extensive help and establishing Korean language institute in Delhi." Earlier, the new NEP passed by the cabinet and did away with the 34-year-old education policy and brought with it a number of changes.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:29

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Project: NHAI invites private players for bidding in three packages

 The three packages under Sohna-Mumbai expressway includes a 58-km stretch that passes through Delhi with an aim to decongest Delhi in the coming years.
DNA
'Sawan': Devotees offer prayers at Shiv Temples across India on last Monday [Video]

'Sawan': Devotees offer prayers at Shiv Temples across India on last Monday

The prayers were being offered to Lord Shiva by devotees across nation on August 03. Devotees offered prayers at Gauri Shankar Temple in Delhi's Chandni Chowk on the last Monday of 'sawan' month and Raksha Bandhan. Temperature of devotees was also being checked with thermal gun, as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus. On the other side, devotees offered prayers to Lord Shiva from outside the Augarnath Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. The doors of temple are closed for devotees since the beginning of COVID-19 lockdown. Devotees also offered prayers at Baidyanath Temple to Lord Shiva in Jharkhand's Deoghar. The Baidyanath Temple is one of the 12 'Jyotirlingas' in the country and attracts lakhs of devotees every year.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:44

Galwan River Galwan River river in India

Locals, shopkeepers hold 'Jan Jagaran Abhiyan' in Delhi to boycott Chinese products [Video]

Locals, shopkeepers hold 'Jan Jagaran Abhiyan' in Delhi to boycott Chinese products

Locals and market organizations staged a 'Jan Jagaran Abhiyan' and supported indigenous products and protested against Chinese goods. The protestors raised their voice around Delhi's Chhatarpur area and requested shopkeepers to boycott China. 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' has boosted country's shift towards self-reliance following Galwan valley clash.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:47

Names of soldiers killed in Galwan clash to be inscribed on National War Memorial

 The names of 20 Indian Army personnel, who were killed after valiantly fighting Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on June 15, will be inscribed..
IndiaTimes

Ladakh Ladakh Union Territory of India

India taking no chances In Eastern Ladakh, prepares for long haul

 India is looking to restart the stalled troop disengagement process in eastern Ladakh with China, but is clearly taking no chances by also constructing insulated..
IndiaTimes

Arctic tents being set up in Ladakh

 India is looking to restart the stalled troop disengagement process in eastern Ladakh with China, but is clearly taking no chances by also constructing insulated..
IndiaTimes

India strengthens troops presence in northern Ladakh to tackle Chinese threat, tank regiments deployed

 The deployments have been made from the Patrolling Point 1 near the Karakoram Pass (PP-3) to the Depsang plains where the Chinese have amassed more than 17,000..
DNA

Boycott Chinese products campaign continues in Delhi


newKerala.com - Published


Shopkeepers at Delhi's Yusuf Sarai boycott Chinese goods [Video]

Shopkeepers at Delhi's Yusuf Sarai boycott Chinese goods

A group of people including shopkeepers staged protest against Chinese products at Yusuf Sarai Market in New Delhi on July 31. They raised 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Boycott Chinese goods' slogans. Vice..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:41
Locals buy made in India rakhis amid Galwan stand-off [Video]

Locals buy made in India rakhis amid Galwan stand-off

Following Galwan stand-off between India and China, people have boycotted Chinese rakhis. Chinese rakhis have been made disappeared from the market of Shimla. The market has been flooded with homemade..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:23
Traders' body CAIT distributes 'Boycott China' facemasks in Delhi markets [Video]

Traders' body CAIT distributes 'Boycott China' facemasks in Delhi markets

'Boycott China' facemasks were worn by people in India in protest against China's expansionist policies. In capital New Delhi, a large number of facemasks were distributed in busy market areas to make..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25