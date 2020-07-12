'Boycott Chinese products' campaign continues in Delhi

The campaign to boycott Chinese products continued in the national capital following the violent face-off at Galwan Valley in Ladakh in the month of June.

Sarojini Nagar Market Association joined the campaign of boycotting Chinese goods.

The members of market association were carrying placards and wearing face masks with a message of 'Boycott China'.

They were spreading awareness of using domestic products and boycott Chinese goods.

They have urged people to adopt 'swadeshi' (indigenous) products.