WHO warns there might never be a 'silver bullet' to defeat virus

World Health Organization Specialized agency of the United Nations
US doubtful over Chinese, Russian COVID-19 vaccine as race heats upSix months after the World Health Organisation declared a global emergency, the novel coronavirus has killed at least 679,000 people and infected at least 17.9..
WHO suggests Ahmedabd Covid-19 measures as case study: Gujarat governmentThe World Health Organisation (WHO) has appreciated the management of Covid-19 in Gujarat's Ahmedabad and suggested to take up various measures being implemented..
Covid-19 a “once-in-a-century health crisis” with effects to last decades: WHOThe effect of the pandemic will last for decades, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Friday. "The pandemic is a once-in-a-century health crisis, the..
Virus wreaks economic havoc as global cases top 17 millionShares The scale of economic devastation from the pandemic was laid bare on Thursday as Western economies recorded historic slumps, just as resurgent caseloads..
Tedros Adhanom Director-General of the World Health Organization, former Minister in Ethiopia
Careless youth driving some Covid spikes, says WHOGENEVA: The WHO on Thursday warned that spikes in coronavirus transmission in a number of countries were being driven by young people “letting down their..
World Health Organisation: Covid-19 is still accelerating
WHO Chief Says Lack of Unity Is a Bigger Threat Than COVID-19
