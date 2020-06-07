Global  
 

WHO warns there might never be a 'silver bullet' to defeat virus
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:49s - Published
The head of the World Health Organisation warned on Monday that althoughseveral coronavirus vaccines were in advanced stages of clinical trial, "thereis no silver bullet for the moment and there might never be".

Speaking at amedia briefing on Monday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said preventing outbreaksstill came down to public health measures such as testing, tracing andquarantining, as well as governments informing and listening to localcommunities.

