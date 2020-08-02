[CDATA[John Hume: Nobel laureate and former leader of Northern Ireland's SDLP has died]]

Global  
 

John Hume: Nobel laureate and former leader of Northern Ireland's SDLP has died
Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:15s - Published
John Hume: Nobel laureate and former leader of Northern Ireland's SDLP has died
John Hume: Nobel laureate and former leader of Northern Ireland's SDLP has died

John Hume: Nobel laureate and former leader of Northern Ireland's SDLP has died

Hume, a Catholic, is chiefly known for being a key figure in the Northern Ireland peace process, having insisted on the importance of holding talks with republican party Sinn Féin.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:15Published
Former SDLP leader John Hume dies at 83 [Video]

Former SDLP leader John Hume dies at 83

Former SDLP leader John Hume has died at the age of 83. Mr Hume, who wasawarded the Nobel Peace Prize for efforts in forging the Good Friday Agreementin Northern Ireland, had suffered ill health for a number of years. The formerFoyle MP had dementia and was cared for in the Owen Mor nursing home inLondonderry.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

John Hume, Northern Ireland peace accord architect, dead at 83

 The politician from Northern Ireland shared the Nobel Peace Prize in 1998 for his role in forging the Good Friday peace agreement.
CBS News

John Hume death: Northern Irish politician who won Nobel Peace price dies, aged 83

 John Hume, who won the Nobel Peace Prize for his part in bringing peace to Northern Ireland, has died aged 83.
Independent

Hume - the pivotal peacemaker in Northern Ireland

 As SDLP leader, John Hume played a major role in bringing about Northern Ireland's peace process.
BBC News

John Hume: Nobel Peace Prize winner dies aged 81

 The former SDLP leader helped create the climate that brought an end to the Troubles in Northern Ireland.
BBC News

John Hume: Nobel laureate and former leader of Northern Ireland's SDLP has died

euronews - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


John Hume, Northern Irish Catholic leader and Nobel Peace laureate, dies at 83

John Hume, a key Roman Catholic architect of Northern Ireland's 1998 Good Friday peace agreement who...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •BBC News


Tributes paid to former SDLP leader John Hume

Tributes have been paid to former SDLP leader John Hume, one of the key architects of peace in...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Adams: 'Hume was a giant of Irish politics' [Video]

Adams: 'Hume was a giant of Irish politics'

The former President of Sinn Fein Gerry Adams has paid tribute to John Hume after the Nobel Peace Prize winner died aged 83.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 09:36Published
"The Martin Luther King of N Ireland" [Video]

"The Martin Luther King of N Ireland"

Tributes have poured in for John Hume who was once described by Bill Clinton as "the Martin Luther King of Northern Ireland".

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:24Published