Former SDLP leader John Hume dies at 83

John Hume SDLP politician from Northern Ireland
John Hume, Northern Ireland peace accord architect, dead at 83The politician from Northern Ireland shared the Nobel Peace Prize in 1998 for his role in forging the Good Friday peace agreement.
John Hume death: Northern Irish politician who won Nobel Peace price dies, aged 83John Hume, who won the Nobel Peace Prize for his part in bringing peace to Northern Ireland, has died aged 83.
John Hume: Nobel Peace Prize winner dies aged 81The former SDLP leader helped create the climate that brought an end to the Troubles in Northern Ireland.
Social Democratic and Labour Party Centre-left political party in Northern Ireland
Nobel Peace Prize One of five Nobel Prizes established by Alfred Nobel
Good Friday Christian religious holiday, the Friday before Easter
Northern Ireland Part of the United Kingdom situated in the north-east of the island of Ireland, created 1921
