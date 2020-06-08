Global  
 

Former SDLP leader John Hume dies at 83
Former SDLP leader John Hume dies at 83

Former SDLP leader John Hume dies at 83

Former SDLP leader John Hume has died at the age of 83.

Mr Hume, who wasawarded the Nobel Peace Prize for efforts in forging the Good Friday Agreementin Northern Ireland, had suffered ill health for a number of years.

The formerFoyle MP had dementia and was cared for in the Owen Mor nursing home inLondonderry.

John Hume, Northern Ireland peace accord architect, dead at 83

 The politician from Northern Ireland shared the Nobel Peace Prize in 1998 for his role in forging the Good Friday peace agreement.
John Hume death: Northern Irish politician who won Nobel Peace price dies, aged 83

 John Hume, who won the Nobel Peace Prize for his part in bringing peace to Northern Ireland, has died aged 83.
John Hume: Nobel Peace Prize winner dies aged 81

 The former SDLP leader helped create the climate that brought an end to the Troubles in Northern Ireland.
A giant of Irish nationalism: First Minister Foster leads tributes to John Hume

First Minister Arlene Foster had led the tributes to former SDLP leader John Hume who died on Monday.
Belfast Telegraph - Published

SDLP announces death of former leader John Hume

The SDLP has announced the death of former party leader John Hume.
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Obituary: John Hume, SDLP leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner

As the leader of the SDLP, John Hume played a major role in bringing about the Northern Ireland peace...
BBC News - Published


