North Ireland leader John Hume passes away
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:53s - Published
North Ireland leader John Hume passes away

North Ireland leader John Hume passes away

Tributes are being paid to the Nobel prize winner, and leading player in the Northern Ireland peace process.

Gerry Adams: John Hume's role 'bigger than the peace process'

Gerry Adams: John Hume's role 'bigger than the peace process'

Gerry Adams described John Hume's role as "bigger than the peace process". The former SDLP leader, who has died at 83, was one of the key architects of peace in Northern Ireland His participation in secret talks with then-Sinn Fein president Mr Adams in the late 1980s and early 1990s was a key catalyst for the nascent peace process.

John Hume: Principled politician who put peace in Northern Ireland above all else

 Like so many, the Derryman took part in the civil rights protests and marches that began in 1968. Despite harassment and death threats from every side, he went..
Tony Blair pays tribute to former SDLP leader John Hume

Tony Blair pays tribute to former SDLP leader John Hume

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has paid tribute to John Hume, who has died at the age of 83. The former SDLP leader was instrumental in achieving peace in Northern Ireland through the Good Friday Agreement.

[CDATA[John Hume: Nobel laureate and former leader of Northern Ireland's SDLP has died]] [Video]

[CDATA[John Hume: Nobel laureate and former leader of Northern Ireland's SDLP has died]]

John Hume: World mourns the death of Northern Ireland peacemaker

Tributes have been paid from around the world after the death of former SDLP leader John Hume was...
Tributes paid to former SDLP leader John Hume

Tributes have been paid to former SDLP leader John Hume, one of the key architects of peace in...
Man who dreamed of Irish unity laid groundwork for peace deal

SDLP leader John Hume spent his entire political career working to try to remove Northern Ireland...
John Hume: Nobel laureate and former leader of Northern Ireland's SDLP has died [Video]

John Hume: Nobel laureate and former leader of Northern Ireland's SDLP has died

Hume, a Catholic, is chiefly known for being a key figure in the Northern Ireland peace process, having insisted on the importance of holding talks with republican party Sinn Féin.

"The Martin Luther King of N Ireland" [Video]

"The Martin Luther King of N Ireland"

Tributes have poured in for John Hume who was once described by Bill Clinton as "the Martin Luther King of Northern Ireland".

Former SDLP leader John Hume dies at 83 [Video]

Former SDLP leader John Hume dies at 83

Former SDLP leader John Hume has died at the age of 83. Mr Hume, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for efforts in forging the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland, had suffered ill health for a..

