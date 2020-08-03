North Ireland leader John Hume passes away

Gerry Adams described John Hume’s role as “bigger than the peace process”. Theformer SDLP leader, who has died at 83, was one of the key architects of peacein Northern Ireland His participation in secret talks with then-Sinn Feinpresident Mr Adams in the late 1980s and early 1990s was a key catalyst forthe nascent peace process.
Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has paid tribute to John Hume, who has died at the age of 83. The former SDLP leader was instrumental in achieving peace in Northern Ireland through the Good Friday Agreement.
Report by Etemadil.
Former SDLP leader John Hume has died at the age of 83. Mr Hume, who wasawarded the Nobel Peace Prize for efforts in forging the Good Friday Agreementin Northern Ireland, had suffered ill health for a..
