Gerry Adams: John Hume's role 'bigger than the peace process'

Gerry Adams described John Hume’s role as “bigger than the peace process”.
Theformer SDLP leader, who has died at 83, was one of the key architects of peacein Northern Ireland His participation in secret talks with then-Sinn Feinpresident Mr Adams in the late 1980s and early 1990s was a key catalyst forthe nascent peace process.
A large crowd of mourners has gathered in west Belfast for the funeral service of veteran republican Bobby Storey. The former leading IRA member died earlier this month at the age of 64 following an unsuccessful lung transplant. Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald, vice president Michelle O’Neill and former president Gerry Adams were among hundreds in the Andersonstown Road area on Tuesday morning as the cortege left Mr Storey’s home and travelled to St Agnes’ church.
Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has paid tribute to John Hume, who has died at the age of 83. The former SDLP leader was instrumental in achieving peace in Northern Ireland through the Good Friday Agreement.
Former SDLP leader John Hume has died at the age of 83. Mr Hume, who wasawarded the Nobel Peace Prize for efforts in forging the Good Friday Agreementin Northern Ireland, had suffered ill health for a number of years. The formerFoyle MP had dementia and was cared for in the Owen Mor nursing home inLondonderry.
