Gerry Adams: John Hume's role 'bigger than the peace process'

Theformer SDLP leader, who has died at 83, was one of the key architects of peacein Northern Ireland His participation in secret talks with then-Sinn Feinpresident Mr Adams in the late 1980s and early 1990s was a key catalyst forthe nascent peace process.

Gerry Adams described John Hume’s role as “bigger than the peace process”.

Northern Ireland Part of the United Kingdom situated in the north-east of the island of Ireland, created 1921

Former SDLP leader John Hume dies at 83 Former SDLP leader John Hume has died at the age of 83. Mr Hume, who wasawarded the Nobel Peace Prize for efforts in forging the Good Friday Agreementin Northern Ireland, had suffered ill health for a number of years. The formerFoyle MP had dementia and was cared for in the Owen Mor nursing home inLondonderry.

John Hume: Nobel laureate and former leader of Northern Ireland's SDLP has died Hume, a Catholic, is chiefly known for being a key figure in the Northern Ireland peace process, having insisted on the importance of holding talks with republican party Sinn Féin.View on euronews

Tony Blair pays tribute to former SDLP leader John Hume Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has paid tribute to John Hume, who has died at the age of 83. The former SDLP leader was instrumental in achieving peace in Northern Ireland through the Good Friday Agreement. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

