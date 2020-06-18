Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gerry Adams: John Hume's role 'bigger than the peace process'
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Gerry Adams: John Hume's role 'bigger than the peace process'

Gerry Adams: John Hume's role 'bigger than the peace process'

Gerry Adams described John Hume’s role as “bigger than the peace process”.

Theformer SDLP leader, who has died at 83, was one of the key architects of peacein Northern Ireland His participation in secret talks with then-Sinn Feinpresident Mr Adams in the late 1980s and early 1990s was a key catalyst forthe nascent peace process.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gerry Adams Gerry Adams Irish politician

Hundreds gather for funeral of republican Bobby Storey [Video]

Hundreds gather for funeral of republican Bobby Storey

A large crowd of mourners has gathered in west Belfast for the funeral service of veteran republican Bobby Storey. The former leading IRA member died earlier this month at the age of 64 following an unsuccessful lung transplant. Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald, vice president Michelle O’Neill and former president Gerry Adams were among hundreds in the Andersonstown Road area on Tuesday morning as the cortege left Mr Storey’s home and travelled to St Agnes’ church.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

John Hume John Hume SDLP politician from Northern Ireland

Tony Blair pays tribute to former SDLP leader John Hume [Video]

Tony Blair pays tribute to former SDLP leader John Hume

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has paid tribute to John Hume, who has died at the age of 83. The former SDLP leader was instrumental in achieving peace in Northern Ireland through the Good Friday Agreement. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:41Published
[CDATA[John Hume: Nobel laureate and former leader of Northern Ireland's SDLP has died]] [Video]

[CDATA[John Hume: Nobel laureate and former leader of Northern Ireland's SDLP has died]]

[CDATA[]]

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:15Published
John Hume: Nobel laureate and former leader of Northern Ireland's SDLP has died [Video]

John Hume: Nobel laureate and former leader of Northern Ireland's SDLP has died

Hume, a Catholic, is chiefly known for being a key figure in the Northern Ireland peace process, having insisted on the importance of holding talks with republican party Sinn Féin.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:15Published
Former SDLP leader John Hume dies at 83 [Video]

Former SDLP leader John Hume dies at 83

Former SDLP leader John Hume has died at the age of 83. Mr Hume, who wasawarded the Nobel Peace Prize for efforts in forging the Good Friday Agreementin Northern Ireland, had suffered ill health for a number of years. The formerFoyle MP had dementia and was cared for in the Owen Mor nursing home inLondonderry.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

Northern Ireland Northern Ireland Part of the United Kingdom situated in the north-east of the island of Ireland, created 1921


You Might Like


Tweets about this

JohnMooneyST

John Mooney RT @dsmooney: Just listened to Gerry Adams on @RTENewsAtOne giving an absolute masterclass on how you make a tribute to John Hume all about… 2 minutes ago

EthingsG

Dr Henri G Ethings RT @o_moneill42: Southern media vilified John Hume for talking to Gerry Adams. Eoghan Harris is now Micheál Martin’s advisor on the north.… 2 minutes ago

gerrymac6511

Gerry Mac Diarmada RT @sinnfeinireland: Gerry Adams speaking to the media on the passing of John Hume, and extending his condolences to the Hume family and @S… 3 minutes ago

BelfastCitizen

Belfast Citizen RT @LoyalistPhoto: Today Gerry Adams (senior Provisional IRA commander) read a false tribute from the party that proudly represents the ter… 3 minutes ago

irishexaminer

Irish Examiner Gerry Adams pays tribute to John Hume as a ‘giant in Irish politics’ https://t.co/6j4cRqCMD5 3 minutes ago

charraig1982

Charraig O Rodaigh RT @BBCNews: “We wouldn’t have the peace that we enjoy today if it wasn’t for John Hume” Former Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams gives trib… 7 minutes ago

stephenrea2

Stephen Rea RT @UlsterMuseum: This Memorandum was attached to copies of the proposed Final Agreement and has been signed by participants in the talks i… 9 minutes ago

tommyg801

tommy.g.80 RT @o_moneill42: @rtenews Southern media vilified John Hume for talking to Gerry Adams. Eoghan Harris is now Micheál Martin’s advisor on th… 13 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Adams: 'Hume was a giant of Irish politics' [Video]

Adams: 'Hume was a giant of Irish politics'

The former President of Sinn Fein Gerry Adams has paid tribute to John Hume after the Nobel Peace Prize winner died aged 83.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 09:36Published
The Last Surviving Sibling Of JFK Dies At 92 [Video]

The Last Surviving Sibling Of JFK Dies At 92

Jean Kennedy Smith, the last surviving sibling of late President John F. Kennedy has died. According to CNN, Kennedy Smith died on Wednesday. Kennedy Smith's daughter shared that her mother passed..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Jean Kennedy Smith, last surviving sibling of JFK, dies at 92 [Video]

Jean Kennedy Smith, last surviving sibling of JFK, dies at 92

Jean Kennedy Smith, the last surviving sibling of slain President John F. Kennedy, who as U.S. ambassador to Ireland in the 1990s played a pivotal role in the Northern Irish peace process, died on..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:43Published