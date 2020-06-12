N. Ireland peacemaker Hume is laid to rest

|
Northern Ireland peacemaker John Hume was remembered for his unshakable commitment to non-violence at a small funeral on Wednesday (August 5).
The Roman Catholic was the architect of the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement that ended 30 years of sectarian violence.
He was credited with dragging a British region convulsed by bloodshed to the negotiating table.
Respecting COVID-19 restrictions, fewer than 100 mourners in masks gathered to pay their respects in Hume's native Derry.
His son, John Hume Jr, paid this tribute.
"As a family, we remember the man who was rooted in his community; a man who was most comfortable sitting in front of the TV with half a dozen Crunchie bars to keep him company, and his family around him while they all try holding court around the corner.
A man who ordered the same dinner in the same restaurants in Strasbourg and Greencastle for 25 years.
I'm sure he's up there now ordering his creme brulee, and that awful sweet wine that he loved." Messages were read of support for the icon, including from former U.S. President Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary, sharing their sadness at the loss of their friend.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a message that he lit a candle at the door of No.
10 Downing Street to remember "a giant of a politician."
|
|
|
|
|
