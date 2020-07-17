Global  
 

Brentford v Fulham: Championship play-off final match preview
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:15s - Published
An in-depth look at the Championship play-off final between Brentford andFulham at Wembley, as the west London clubs look to seal promotion to thePremier League.

Jonny Williams targets another major tournament appearance with Wales [Video]

Jonny Williams targets another major tournament appearance with Wales

Jonny Williams’ career has mirrored a roller coaster but he is determined toenjoy another high with Wales next summer. The midfielder was unable to stopCharlton going straight back down from the Sky Bet Championship last month – ayear after he helped the Addicks into the second tier with promotion via theLeague One play-offs. Williams featured in the Wembley win against old clubSunderland in May 2019 after he had spent the 2017-18 campaign on loan withthe Black Cats, who went on to suffer relegation. Fit and raring to go for thenext challenge, the 26-year-old has the ultimate long-term goal this season ofappearing at another European Championship with Wales.

Manager Eddie Howe leaves Bournemouth following relegation [Video]

Manager Eddie Howe leaves Bournemouth following relegation

Eddie Howe has left his role as Bournemouth manager by mutual consent, the SkyBet Championship club have announced. The 42-year-old was unable to keep theCherries in the Premier League, with relegation confirmed on the final daydespite a 3-1 victory at Everton.

Aitor Karanka: Birmingham City confirm Spaniard as new head coach

 Ex-Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka is named head coach of Championship club Birmingham City.
Fulham into Championship play-off final despite Cardiff defeat

 Fulham withstand a Cardiff fightback to reach the Championship play-off final despite losing the second leg at Craven Cottage.
‘Irv The Swerve’ the 80-year-old water skier [Video]

‘Irv The Swerve’ the 80-year-old water skier

Credit: British Water Ski and Wakeboard Irving Stone, aka ‘Irv the Swerve’ hasmarked his 80th birthday by going water skiing. There was nothing thesolicitor from Hampstead in north London wanted to do more for his milestonebirthday. He is believed to be the oldest water skier in the country, havingstarted skiing in 1962, and is a former British over-55 slalom record holder.Irving travelled up to South Lake near St Neots in Cambridgeshire for theoccasion with family and friends.

London's Hayward Gallery reopens with a 'great forest of art you can escape to'

 Director of the Hayward Gallery Ralph Rugoff talks about how the space is socially distancing friendly, and describes the latest exhibition 'Among the Trees' as..
HSBC profits drop 65% due to coronavirus [Video]

HSBC profits drop 65% due to coronavirus

HSBC has suffered a 65% drop in pre-tax profit in the first half of the yearas Europe’s largest bank was struck by a dive in interest rates andcoronavirus disruption. The bank reported profits of 4.3 billion US dollars(£3.2 billion) in the half year to June 30, down from 12.4 billion dollars(£9.5 billion) in the same period in 2019. HSBC has endured a torrid year onthe markets with the London listed shares falling more than 40% from 595p to342p as of June 30. Chief executive Noel Quinn also warned internationaltensions could compound the damaging effects of Covid-19.

Government did not tell Sadiq Khan of plan to seal off London in case of coronavirus outbreak

 'War game' suggested motorway would be boundary in event of Covid-19 outbreak
Fulham reach play-off final: Aleksandar Mitrovic may be fit for Wembley - Scott Parker

 Fulham hope to be able to call on leading scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic in their play-off final against Brentford.
Fulham boss Scott Parker insists 'only half the tie done' after first leg win

 Scott Parker brushes aside Neil Harris' suggestion that Fulham celebrated victory at Cardiff City as if they were already at Wembley.
Mikel Arteta gives update on Mesut Ozil [Video]

Mikel Arteta gives update on Mesut Ozil

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed Mesut Ozil has returned to training having missed the last six games but he refused to say whether Arsenal’s highest-earner would feature at Wembley.

