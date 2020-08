Colin Cowherd: Rockets benefited most from NBA bubble, Harden & Westbrook looked energized

Colin Cowherd saw a different Houston Rockets team as they faced off against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Dallas Mavericks over the weekend, pulling out two victories.

Russell Westbrook and James Harden, who Colin says have had trouble finishing in the past, were 'focused and energized', leading Colin to wonder whether they are the team that benefited most from the NBA break, and whether they can continue that momentum into the playoffs.