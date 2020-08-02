Global  
 

Yoenis Cespedes Disappears Before Game Then Ends Season With Mets
Yoenis Cespedes Disappears Before Game Then Ends Season With Mets On Sunday, the 34-year-old outfielder failed to report for the team's afternoon matchup against the Braves.

The Mets then put out a statement saying his whereabouts were unknown.

Mets Manager Luis Rojas, via press pool General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen later revealed that Cespedes was found and not in any harm.

According to Van Wagenen, the outfielder will not play the rest of the MLB season over COVID-19 concerns.

Brodie Van Wagenen, via press pool In eight games this season, Cespedes was hitting .161 in 31 at-bats.

He is in the last year of a four-year, $110-million contract with the Mets.

In opting out of this season, he will forego the rest of the money owed to him by New York.

