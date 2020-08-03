Frank Ocean's Teen Brother
Reportedly Killed in Car Crash According to a local report, Ocean's 18-year-old brother,
Ryan Breaux, and another young man, Ezekiel Bishop,
were killed early Sunday in Southern California.
The car Breaux and Bishop
were riding in reportedly crashed
into a tree and burst into flames.
According to the Ventura County sheriff's department,
the two young men were pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities say speed
may have been a factor.
Deputy Wendell Campbell, to KTLA The sheriff's department is waiting to make an
official statement until the next of kin is notified by
the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office.
Ocean has yet to comment.