Frank Ocean's Teen Brother Reportedly Killed in Car Crash

Frank Ocean's Teen Brother Reportedly Killed in Car Crash According to a local report, Ocean's 18-year-old brother, Ryan Breaux, and another young man, Ezekiel Bishop, were killed early Sunday in Southern California.

The car Breaux and Bishop were riding in reportedly crashed into a tree and burst into flames.

According to the Ventura County sheriff's department, the two young men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say speed may have been a factor.

Deputy Wendell Campbell, to KTLA The sheriff's department is waiting to make an official statement until the next of kin is notified by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office.

Ocean has yet to comment.