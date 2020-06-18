Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Gives Update On Netflix Film

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson gave an update on his Netflix film "Red Notice."
CNN reports that his production company will resume shooting the film in a "quarantined bubble" next month.
Johnson's team, Seven Bucks Production, and Netflix are working together to provide a "quarantined bubble" for the filmmakers and crew.
Johnson made the announcement on Saturday in a message and video posted on his Instagram account.
On Thursday, the NBA season restarted after the league created an enclosed environment , or "bubble", for its teams in Orlando.
Johnson shared that he is receiving advice from the NBA on how to create a safe bubble for his production team.