Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson buys XFL for $15 million with investment partner
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson buys XFL for $15 million with investment partner

Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson buys XFL for $15 million with investment partner

Film star Dwayne Johnson and investment group headed by his former wife buys XFL league which declared bankruptcy in April

Dwayne Johnson Dwayne Johnson American actor and professional wrestler

Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital to Buy XFL | THR News

Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital to Buy XFL | THR News

Actor and producer Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale's RedBird Capital have agreed to buy the XFL, the bankrupt football league founded by WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

Duration: 01:30Published

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson now a co-owner of bankrupt XFL

 Actor joins investor group that is buying pro football league's parent company for $15 million.
CBS News

The Rock Buys XFL In $15 Million Deal, 'Creating Something Special'

 FINALLY, THE ROCK HAS COME BACK TO ... PRO FOOTBALL!? The WWE legend just teamed up with an investment group to snatch up Vince McMahon's XFL league for $15..
TMZ.com

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson buys WWE owner Vince McMahon’s XFL franchise in $15m deal

Dwayne Johnson is now the co-owner of the XFL, an American football league, following a $15million...
talkSPORT - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph•USATODAY.com


Dwayne Johnson, RedBird Capital buying XFL for $15 million

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and RedBird Capital are buying the XFL out of bankruptcy, XFL...
bizjournals - Published

Possible return for Battlehawks? Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, others invest in XFL

Possible return for Battlehawks? Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, others invest in XFL An investment group including former wrestling star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has agreed to...
FOX Sports - Published Also reported by •Newsmax



Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Gives Update On Netflix Film

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Gives Update On Netflix Film

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson gave an update on his Netflix film "Red Notice." CNN reports that his production company will resume shooting the film in a "quarantined bubble" next month. Johnson's team,..

Duration: 00:29Published
Dwayne Johnson and Redbird Capital Buy XFL for $15 Million

Dwayne Johnson and Redbird Capital Buy XFL for $15 Million

Dwayne Johnson and Redbird Capital Buy XFL for $15 Million The actor and private equity firm purchased the football league just hours before it was meant to go up for auction. The sale was split..

Duration: 01:01Published
Nick Cannon Daytime Talk Show Pushed Back, Noah Centineo Joins 'Black Adam' & More | THR News

Nick Cannon Daytime Talk Show Pushed Back, Noah Centineo Joins ‘Black Adam’ & More | THR News

A syndicated daytime show hosted by Nick Cannon won't launch in the fall, Noah Centineo joins Dwayne Johnson in ‘Black Adam,’ and more.

Duration: 01:40Published