Trending: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Buying The XFL
Trending: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Buying The XFL

Trending: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Buying The XFL

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his business partner have joined an investment firm to buy the XFL for $15 million.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Acquires XFL

Former wrestling star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said he has acquired the XFL. The 48-year-old Johnson...
Dwayne Johnson buying XFL American football league [Video]

Dwayne Johnson has agreed to a deal that will make him co-owner of the revamped XFL American football league after buying out his old WWE boss Vince McMahon.

Dwayne Johnson buys XFL football league for $15 million [Video]

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has purchased the bankrupt XFL football league with partners for $15 million.

Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson buys XFL for $15 million with investment partner [Video]

Film star Dwayne Johnson and investment group headed by his former wife buys XFL league which declared bankruptcy in April

