Trending: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Buying The XFL
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his business partner have joined an investment firm to buy the XFL for $15 million.
Dwayne Johnson buying XFL American football leagueDwayne Johnson has agreed to a deal that will make him co-owner of the revamped XFL American football league after buying out his old WWE boss Vince McMahon.
Dwayne Johnson buys XFL football league for $15 millionDwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has purchased the bankrupt XFL football league with partners for $15 million.
Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson buys XFL for $15 million with investment partnerFilm star Dwayne Johnson and investment group headed by his former wife buys XFL league which declared bankruptcy in April