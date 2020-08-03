Global  
 

Dwayne Johnson buys XFL football league for $15 million
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has purchased the bankrupt XFL football league with partners for $15 million.

Dwayne Johnson, RedBird Capital buying XFL for $15 million

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and RedBird Capital are buying the XFL out of bankruptcy, XFL...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •The Wrap


Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson buys WWE owner Vince McMahon’s XFL franchise in $15m deal

Dwayne Johnson is now the co-owner of the XFL, an American football league, following a $15million...
talkSPORT - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphUSATODAY.comThe Wrap



Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson buys XFL for $15 million with investment partner [Video]

Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson buys XFL for $15 million with investment partner

Film star Dwayne Johnson and investment group headed by his former wife buys XFL league which declared bankruptcy in April

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:12Published
Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital to Buy XFL | THR News [Video]

Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital to Buy XFL | THR News

Actor and producer Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale's RedBird Capital have agreed to buy the XFL, the bankrupt football league founded by WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:30Published
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Gives Update On Netflix Film [Video]

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Gives Update On Netflix Film

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson gave an update on his Netflix film "Red Notice." CNN reports that his production company will resume shooting the film in a "quarantined bubble" next month. Johnson's team,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:29Published