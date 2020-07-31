Tourists Coming To Massachusetts Adjust To New Travel Order Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:06s - Published 4 days ago Tourists Coming To Massachusetts Adjust To New Travel Order People arriving from anywhere outside New England, New Jersey, New York, and Hawaii need to prove a negative COVID-19 test result or quarantine for 14 days. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports. 0

