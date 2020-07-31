Global  
 

Tourists Coming To Massachusetts Adjust To New Travel Order
People arriving from anywhere outside New England, New Jersey, New York, and Hawaii need to prove a negative COVID-19 test result or quarantine for 14 days.

WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

Rhode Island added to Mass. quarantine list

This article first appeared on MassLive.com. Travelers from Rhode Island entering the Bay State...
