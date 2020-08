BTS Announces Title of New Song, Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Success on the Charts & More | Billboard News Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 03:09s - Published 4 minutes ago BTS Announces Title of New Song, Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Success on the Charts & More | Billboard News Taylor Swift's 'folklore' scores No. 1 spot on Billboard 200, 6ix9ine celebrates his freedom from house arrest and BTS gets explosive with a new single. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend