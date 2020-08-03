Global  
 

Trump flips on TikTok, urges big U.S. sales cut
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:38s - Published
Trump flips on TikTok, urges big U.S. sales cut

Trump flips on TikTok, urges big U.S. sales cut

[NFA] Just a few days after President Donald Trump said he was considering banning China's TikTok in the United States, Trump reversed course on Monday, saying the U.S. should receive a "substantial portion" of the sales price.

Gavino Garay has more.

