Trump flips on TikTok, urges big U.S. sales cut

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Pandemic Pummels Probability Of POTUS Beating Biden
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40Published
Trumps slams NY probe as 'witch hunt' continuedPresident Donald Trump has dismissed reports of a NY prosecutor's attempts to get his tax returns, saying it is a continuation of the "witch hunt" against him...
USATODAY.com
Trump criticizes Dr. Birx after she issues dire coronavirus warningPresident Trump lashed out at Coronavirus Task Force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx after she said the U.S. had entered a dangerous new phase of the pandemic. Mr...
CBS News
TikTok Video-sharing application
Microsoft sees $95 billion boost on possible TikTok dealWall Street loves the software giant's "big bet" as a way to attract consumers and take on Facebook.
CBS News
Snapchat Targets TikTok With Music On Snaps
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:26Published
Call for TikTok security check before HQ decisionThe owner of the short-form video app has London on a shortlist of possible locations.
BBC News
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources