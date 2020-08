Severe thunderstorms, rainfall expected for Tucson metro area Monday

PARTS OF SOUTHERN ARIZONA --SAW A MONSOON STORM THISAFTERNOON.

IN GREEN VALLEY --THE FIRE DEPARTMENT TWEETINGTHIS VIDEO -- SHOWING HAIL.LET'S BRING IN CUYLER DIGGSNOW --MONSOON BECAME MORE ACTIVETODAY AND HELPED COOL SOME OFUS DOWN A FEW DEGREES.

WE'LLSEE CLEARING SKIES OVERNIGHTAS THUNDERSTORMS COME TO ANEND ACROSS SOUTHERN ARIZONA.IN TUCSON, WE'LL DROP TO A LOWOF 81 DEGREES.

MORETHUNDERSTORMS ARE ON TAP FORTUESDAY.

SOME COULD PRODUCESTRONG WIND AND HEAVY RAIN.LOOKS LIKE MONSOON WILL BETAKING ANOTHER BREAK BY THEEND OF THE WEEK.YOUR VOICE.

YOUR VOTE.

THE