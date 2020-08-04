Video Credit: KEZI - Published 1 week ago

Three taken to hospital following shooting off London Road

The studio emma jerome kezi 9 news weapon.

Kezi 9 news reporter evita garza tells us why the incident brought mixed reactions among neighbors.

Trt: 1:38 00:00 gretchen spears, neighbor:?it brings me great sadness for this time we are living in.

It such a sad thing to see these things happen?

00:07 take lower gretchen spears says she is still processing what happened down the road from her house this morning.

Multiple shots were fired around 2 am on the 72 thousand 900 block of london road& leaving three people injured.?i saw the lights reflecting off my walls.

I counted three police cars with their lights going by.

The suspect is 44 year old boudie lancaster.

Spears tells me she doesn know who lancaster is& but she says a man named stanley lancaster lives in the house where the shooting happend.

00:38 evita: the names of the victims have not been released yet nor is it clear how they are related to lancaster.

However, some neighbors suspect the victims could be some of his family members.

Lani wright... who lives less than a mile from the house...says she believes there has always been issues among the family.

That's why she has always suspected something violent would happen.

00:57 lani wright when i saw that it was that particular neighbor, i was not terribly surprised?

However, spears tells me they were nice people&and sometimes they struggled.?trouble follows him.

Yes, but we never had any qualms about that issue?

Right now, the victims are in the hospital... after one was transported by helicoper and two were taken by ambulence.

The investigation in still ongoing... but officials say there is no futher threat to the community.

Lancaster will be arraigned at the lane county jail tomorrow afternoon.

In lane county evita garza kezi 9 news.

