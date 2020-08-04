ISU Football Quarantine

The coronavirus has hit the indiana state football program.... the university announced monday they'll be suspending football practice and conditioning for 14 days after six players tested postived for covid-19.... head coach curt mallory infomred his team monday evening of the situation.... right now the six players that have tested positive for covid and the players that were in their pod for workouts have been quarantine... none of the six players participated in the football teams march for justice on sunday because they were in quarantine.

The players that tested positive live off campus and