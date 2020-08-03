Global  
 

Close-up view as Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Close-up view as Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Close-up view as Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Hurricane Isaias made landfall and devastated Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Monday (August 3).

