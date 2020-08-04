Strong winds as Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina

Hurricane Isaias has made landfall in North Carolina bringing winds of 85mph with it.

Footage filmed around 1:45 am on Tuesday (August 4) in Jacksonville shows trees swaying from side to side due to strong winds.

The filmer told Newsflare: "While filming the fierce winds as the eyewall approaches, trees whip back and forth.

"I try to keep the camera steady when a golfball-sized something, rock, piece of roof tile... I'm not sure, hit me on the arm.

It's dark, raining, I can't see, but I sure did feel it.

I have a nice sized welt on my right arm," she added.

Earlier footage filmed on Monday (August 3) in Topsail Beach shows the wind picking up and waves crashing onto the beach.