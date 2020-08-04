Global  
 

Strong winds as Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:48s - Published
Strong winds as Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina

Strong winds as Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina

Hurricane Isaias has made landfall in North Carolina bringing winds of 85mph with it.

Footage filmed around 1:45 am on Tuesday (August 4) in Jacksonville shows trees swaying from side to side due to strong winds.

The filmer told Newsflare: "While filming the fierce winds as the eyewall approaches, trees whip back and forth.

"I try to keep the camera steady when a golfball-sized something, rock, piece of roof tile... I'm not sure, hit me on the arm.

It's dark, raining, I can't see, but I sure did feel it.

I have a nice sized welt on my right arm," she added.

Earlier footage filmed on Monday (August 3) in Topsail Beach shows the wind picking up and waves crashing onto the beach.

