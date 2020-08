UPDATE: Nevada shifts from statewide approach to hyper local battle against COVID-19 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:37s - Published 9 minutes ago UPDATE: Nevada shifts from statewide approach to hyper local battle against COVID-19 Gov. Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Health Response team unveiled a new long-term mitigation approach today for the State of Nevada to help provide predictability and stability moving forward. The governor's office says the plan was developed recognizing the State of Nevada and the nation are still in response mode to the COVID-19 pandemic and will be for the foreseeable future. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend TO CURB THE SPREAD OF THEVIRUS..THANKS FOR JOINING US TONIGHT..I'M TRICIA KEAN.AND I'M TODD QUINONES..LETS GET TO 13 ACTION NEWSREPORTER JOE BARTELS..LIVE NEAR THES STRIP TO EXPLAINTHIS PLAN..JOETHE GOVERNOR SAYS THIS NEWPLAN..ONLY WORKS IF EVERYONE IS ONBOARD..AND HE CANT RULE OUT..SHUTTING DOWN THE WORLDFAMOUS.. LAS VEGAS STRIP..AGAIN..IF THE VIRUS..CONTINUES TO SPREAD..OUT OF CONTROL.OPEN...FOR THE MOST PART...FOR NOW..NEVADA..STILL REELING FROM.A NEARLY TWO MONTH PROLONGEDSHUTDOWN...OF GAMING AND OTHERINDUSTRIES..NOW THE STATE..SHIFTING GEARS...TO FIGHT COVID-19.."I WANT TO BE CLEAR IN NO WAYARE WE RELAXING OUR MITIGATIONEFFORTS WE ARE TAKING A MORESTRATEGIC AGGRESSIVE APPROACHTHAT WILL TARGET THIS DISEASEWHERE IT IS SPREADING AND TAKEACTION WHEN NECESSARY TO STOPIT. " STARTING THIS WEEK..NEVADA'S COVID-19 TASK FORCE..WILL MEET WITH EACH OF STATE'S16 COUNTIES..TO SEE WHICH ONES..ARE MEETING THE MARKS.AND WHICH ONES..NEED TO CRACK DOWN EVEN MORE ONTHE CORONAVIRUS."THIS APPROACH ALLOWS US TOWORK COLLABORATIVELY WITH THECOUNTIES TO MAKE SURE THEY AREIDENTIFYING WHAT THEY SEE IS ITTHROUGH CAUSE OF COMMUNITYSPREAD OR OUTBREAKS WITHINSCRUTINIZED..BY THE STATE FOR DIFFERENTCRITERIA..INCLUDING HOSPITAL CAPACITY..PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENTSTOCKPILES..THE ENFORCEMENT ACTION BY LOCALAUTHORITIES..TESTING CAPACITY..CONTACT TRACING..AND EFFORTS TO PROTECT THEVULNERABLE POPULATIONS..SUCH AS THOSE IN NURSINGHOMES..IF COUNTIES..RUN INTO OUTBREAKS..OR OTHER TROUBLES..THEY'LL HAVE TO COME UP WITH AQUICK ACTION PLAN..INCLUDING TIGHTER..SPECIFIC BUSINESSRESTRICTIONS..OR REDUCED GATHERINGS ORBUILDING CAPACITIES."JUST AS BEFORE THIS PLAN ORANY OTHER WILL NOT WORK IF WEDO NOT HAVE FULL PARTICIPATIONFROM ALL NEVADANS." BUT THE GOVERNOR SAYS..WE ARE DONE WITH THE PHASES..AND THE TYPE OF INDUSTRY WIDESHUTDOWNS IN NEVADA WE HAVESEEN IN RECENT MONTHS."IF NEVADANS RELAX THEIREFFORTS AND TAKE THIS LESSSERIOUSLY THIS TARGET APPROACHWILL NOT WORK AND WILL LEAD OURSTATE BACK WORDS WHICH COULDULTIMATELY LEAD ONCE AGAIN TOBROAD BASE CLOSURES ANDLIMITATIONS."STATE AUTHORITIES SAY..THIS PLAN..BEGINS ON THURSDAY..FOR NOW..BARS.. IN CLARK.. NYE.. ELKO..AND WASHOE COUNTIES..THAT DO NOT SERVE FOOD.MUST REMAIN CLOSED..UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.REPORTING LIVE JOE BARTELS 13ACTION NEWS.THE GOVERNOR TONIGHT ALSO





