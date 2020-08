Las Vegas, Clark County to face COVID-19 task force benchmark check on Thursday Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:55s - Published 5 minutes ago Las Vegas, Clark County to face COVID-19 task force benchmark check on Thursday Just a week and a half after the governor announced Nevada would move away from the phased reopening approach, the state COVID-19 task force will meet with county leaders to discuss critical benchmarks for containment efforts of the coronavirus. Gov. Steve Sisolak says the statewide containment efforts were shifting to a more local focus including critical benchmarks each county would be responsible for meeting. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend NEW RESTRICTIONS?THE "PHASED APPROACH" IS OUT...AND NOW....THE COUNTY MUST MEET....NEW CRITERIA..WHICH MEANS.....WE COULD SEE....MORE SHUTDOWNS...LETS GET OVER TO....13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER...JOE BARTELS.....LIVE NEAR THE STRIP...WITH THE BIG MEETING...INVOLVING COUNTY LEADERS...JOE?THAT MEETING WILL TAKE PLACEJUST HOURS FROM NOW..WE KNOW CLARK COUNTY HAS BEENALL OVER THE NATIONAL RADAR..WHEN IT COMES TO COVID-19SPREADING..AND THE GOVERNOR HAS WARNED..CHANGES MAY BE NEEDED.IT'S THE NEW WAY OF LIFE..FOR NOW..TESTING FOR COVID-19..AND DAILY UPDATES ON THESPREAD..BUT ALMOST 6 MONTHS IN..AUTHORITIES ARE TRYINGSOMETHINGNEW.12:17 "JUST AS BEFORE, THISBUSINESS, EMPLOYEE, NEIGHBOR,AND FAMILY.IN THIS AUGUST THIRD NEWSCONFERENCE..AUTHORITIES SAY..THE FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19..IS GOING LOCAL..COUNTIES..MUST MEET A VARIETY OFBENCHMARKS..ALL OF IT DATADRIVEN..TESTING, CASE RATES ANDPOSITIVITY. RATES..BUT ALSOHOSPITAL CAPACITY ACCESS TOPERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENTTESTING CAPACITY CASEINVESTIGATION AND CONTACTTRACING PROTECTION OFVULNERABLE POPULATIONS ANDENFORCEMENTEACH THURSDAY..COUNTIES WILL HAVE TO ANSWERTHEY'LL BE PLACED INTO ANASSESSMENT."COUNTIES WILL BE ASKED TOCREATE AN ACTION PLAN, WHICHMAY INCLUDE IMPLEMENTINGCERTAIN MITIGATION LEVELSBEYOND THE STATEWIDE BASELINE,INCLUDING POTENTIALLY MOVING TO25 PERCENT CAPACITY INHIGH-RISK SETTINGS OR REDUCINGPUBLIC GATHERINGS TO SLOW THESPREAD." CLARK COUNTY..FROM THE SOUTHERN NEVADA HEALTHDISTRICT...THE 7 DAY AVERAGE OF KNOWNCASES.. IS DECLINING..AND NOW LEVELING OFF..THE POSITIVITY RATE..ACROSS CLARK COUNTY..ON A STEADY DECREASE..DIPPING BELOW 15 PERCENT FORTHE FIRST TIME SINCE LATE JUNEAND MORE POSITIVE SIGNS..HOSPITAL STAYS CONNECTED TOCOVID- 19..HAVE DROPPED TO THE LOWESTPOINT.. SINCE EARLY JUNE."I WOULD POINT BACK TO THEADDITIONAL TESTING WE AREDOING, THE PROACTIVE WORK THATWE ARE DOING, SO I FEEL WE AREMAKING ALL THE RIGHT ANDNECESSARY STEPS TO GET US OFFOF THE RED ZONE." CLARKCOUNTY CHAIRMAN..MARILYN KIRKPATRICK..SPOKE ONE ON ONE WITH 13ACTION NEWS..SHE SAYS..THE SIGNS ARE POSITIVE..SHE DOESN'T SEE MORE CLOSURESON THE HORIZON...BUT IT WILL TAKE AT LEAST..30 DAYS TO GET CLARK COUNTY OUTOF THE WHITE HOUSE DESIGNATEDRED ZONE.THE GOVERNOR SAYS..SOME OF THE TARGETEDMEASURES..TO REDUCE THE SPREAD OFCOVID-19.. COULD INCLUDE..INCREASED ENFORCEMENTDECREASED GATHERING SIZE..CURRENTLY 50...ACROSS THE STATE..AND DECREASED IN FIRE CODECAPACITY FOR CERTAINBUSINESSES..REPORTING LIVE JOE BARTELS 13ACTION NEWS.THE MAN....LEADING NEVADA'S RESPONSE....T





