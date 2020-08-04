River Dawgs fall to Eagles, 18-16

Video Credit: KDRV - Published 3 weeks ago

Five-game winning streak comes to an end for Grants Pass ahead of the West Coast Classic

But under strict guidelines and new leadership, they were able to re-form their team and play ball.

And here they were, in their 13-th game as the river dawgs.

There was a whole lotta offense tonight.

Dawgs got on the board first but the eagles got some right back in the second.

R-b-i double for the visiting eagles.

===== fast forward to the fourth.

River dawgs batting.

Hard hit grounder by coughlin shults is too hot to handle.

Ball gets into left field and the river dawgs take a 7-5 lead.

===== they're not done yet, even with two outs.

Jacob memmot skies one deep to center field.

Wind swirling up there and it can't be tracked down.

Shults racing around the base paths.

There's going to be a play at the plate and he's safe.

A face full of dirt is worth it for another river dawg run.

===== the eagles come alive in the top of the fifth.

Another deep fly ball is too tough to read.

Two runs come around to score and humboldt puts up 6 in the top of the