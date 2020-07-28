The Chico City Council began to crack down on businesses that are staying open after the county was placed on the state's watchlist and for some businesses, the threat of facing all those fines worked.

City council to vote on issuing fines to Chico businesses that are not complying with state orders

But first - new tonight- for the first time since march, the chico city council will allow in-person comments at its meeting tomorrow night.

And one of the items on the agenda is how to punish businesses refusing to comply with state coronavirus orders?

Action news now reporter esteban reynoso is live downtown where he spoke with the city and businesses about the proposesd fines.

Esteban, what did they tell you?

The chico city council began to crackdown on businesses that are staying open after the county was placed on the state's watchlist for some businesses, the threat of facing all those fines -- worked.

"it's these two things at odds, where we want to keep things open, but we have to enforce the law."

The city council will vote tomorrow whether to financially discipline violating businesses that are staying open despite the county's orders to shutdown..

"we'll help them try and find a way to stay open to the best of our ability.

But we also have to ensure that the law is being abided by."

If the motion passes, violators could be fined $100 for staying open, then -- "within a year's time if you're cited a second time it's $200 dollars.

Within that same year's time if you're cited a third time, it'll be $500 dollars.

For every time you're cited within that year's period of time from the first citation, it is $500 dollars, $500 dollars, $500 dollars, if you're over, three and over."

And one business i spoke with says the fines are the reason they're closing indoor operations.

"when the code enforcement said $100, i was like alright i'll pay the hundred bucks and keep the business open.

One of them told me it was $100 dollars a day, well i can't afford that."

The fines do not increase daily, but instead everytime city staff has to visit that business, that's when the fines add up.

"and this is all complaint driven."

And the city of chico is counting on the public's help to call in businesses that are still open -- that shouldn't be.

"not going out there trying to find people, but there are a lot of people calling and saying these folks are open.

So then they'll go out there again and potentially there maybe another citation."

I reached out to several businesses to try and get their side of the matter -- and only one got back to me saying the city council is being too harsh on owners that are trying to make a living.

Live in chico, esteban reynoso for action news now.

The city council meeting tomorrow will start at 6 p-m.

In- person comments will be allowed, social distancing and masks are required if you want to speak at the podium.