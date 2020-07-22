Global  
 

New George Floyd Footage Shows How Arrest Began
New George Floyd Footage Shows How Arrest Began

New George Floyd Footage Shows How Arrest Began

MINNEAPOLIS — Bodycam footage from two accused police officers in the case of George Floyd shows the harrowing moment-by-moment arrest, for the first time.

The deeply disturbing footage shows how visibly distressed Floyd is as he begs the officer not to shoot him.

In the video, Floyd's voice gets weaker as his life slowly drains away and at one point says, 'Tell my kids I love them.

I'm dead.'

According to the Daily Mail, transcripts from the videos were released in mid-July, however, a Minneapolis judge ruled the video could only be viewed in the courthouse.

The footage was leaked to the Daily Mail and is evidence that Floyd did not attempt to run away in the initial stages of the arrest despite having an ample amount of time to do so.

Instead, it shows how a rookie cop hastily pointed his gun at Floyd's head over a report of a counterfeit $20 bill, escalating the situation to what would be one of the most significant moments of 2020.

