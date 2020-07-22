Global  
 

Body Camera Footage Involved In George Floyd's Death Leaked
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:52s
For the first time we're seeing Minneapolis police body camera video from the arrest of George Floyd.

The video was leaked online by the British media company Daily Mail, John Lauritsen reports (1:52).WCCO 4 News at 10 – August 3, 2020

Police bodycam footage of George Floyd arrest leaked, published despite public distribution being prohibited

A British tabloid on Monday published portions of police body-camera footage showing the deadly...
FOXNews.com - Published


