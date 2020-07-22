Body Camera Footage Involved In George Floyd's Death Leaked
For the first time we're seeing Minneapolis police body camera video from the arrest of George Floyd.
The video was leaked online by the British media company Daily Mail, John Lauritsen reports (1:52).WCCO 4 News at 10 – August 3, 2020
chris ironcloud Body Camera Footage Involved In George Floyd's Death Leaked https://t.co/eHHDxW0Pnh via @YouTube 37 seconds ago
adriana RT @KTLA: In leaked footage from body cameras worn by 2 now-former Minneapolis police officers involved in the arrest of George Floyd, he c… 5 minutes ago
KTLA In leaked footage from body cameras worn by 2 now-former Minneapolis police officers involved in the arrest of Geor… https://t.co/kzR9XREKzx 2 hours ago
Deborah Jo Cook @AnnCoulter @MailOnline So sad to see the body camera footage of George Floyd so upset and asked the officers not t… https://t.co/ArMfxcBCs6 2 hours ago
Party of One 💔 🐱 🛶 🚭 🌊 RT @ABC: Less than two months after the D.C. City Council voted to reform its police department, officials released the body camera footage… 14 hours ago
George Floyd Case: Daily Mail Obtains Body Cam Video From 2 Officers In Floyd's Arrest DeathBody cam footage showing the arrest of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody in late May, has been obtained by the Daily Mail (0:20).WCCO 4 News at 5 – Aug. 3, 2020
After weeks of protests, judge to make decision on video release of Black man’s death in police custodyA North Carolina judge is set to decide on whether the body camera footage that captured the death of John Neville will be released to the public.
New York police seen clearing protesters from Occupy City Hall zoneNew York police officers are seen clearing protesters from the Occupy City Hall zone on July 22.
The footage shows a large group of officers sweep through the camp, forcing protesters out of the..