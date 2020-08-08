Global  
 

Judge Rules To Allow Body Camera Footage To Be Released From George Floyd’s Death

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Judge Rules To Allow Body Camera Footage To Be Released From George Floyd’s Death

Judge Rules To Allow Body Camera Footage To Be Released From George Floyd’s Death

The video comes from the cameras worn by former MPD officers Thomas Lane and J Alexander Kueng.

Last month, he allowed the footage to be viewed by appointment only, but since then, a coalition of media organizations, including WCCO-TV, have been fighting for the footage to be released (00:33) WCCO Saturday Morning - August 8, 2020

Body camera footage in George Floyd's fatal arrest can be released, Hennepin County Judge has ruled

A judge has ordered the release of body camera footage from two former Minneapolis police officers...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comWorldNews


Judge orders release of body camera video in Floyd case

A Minnesota judge ordered the release of body camera footage recorded by former officers charged in...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •Newsmax


Police body camera footage shows full arrest, struggle leading to George Floyd's death

Body camera footage made public from two Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd's...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •WorldNews



Judge Releases Ex-Officers Body Cam Videos From George Floyd's Death

Judge Releases Ex-Officers Body Cam Videos From George Floyd's Death

The Hennepin County judge overseeing the George Floyd case has made the body worn cameras from ex-officers Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng available. CBS Minnesota posted the videos online Monday.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:42Published
George Floyd Case: Judge Releases Ex-Officers Lane And Kueng Body Cam Videos

George Floyd Case: Judge Releases Ex-Officers Lane And Kueng Body Cam Videos

We're getting a chance to see body cam video from the night George Floyd was killed, Kate Raddatz reports (2:17).WCCO 4 News 5 – Aug. 10, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:17Published
George Floyd Case: Judge Releases Ex-Officers Lane And Kueng Body Cam Videos (Warning: Graphic Content)

George Floyd Case: Judge Releases Ex-Officers Lane And Kueng Body Cam Videos (Warning: Graphic Content)

We're getting a chance to see body cam video from the night George Floyd was killed, Christiane Cordero reports (2:20).WCCO 4 News 12 – Aug. 10, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:20Published