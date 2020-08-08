Judge Rules To Allow Body Camera Footage To Be Released From George Floyd’s Death
Judge Rules To Allow Body Camera Footage To Be Released From George Floyd’s Death
The video comes from the cameras worn by former MPD officers Thomas Lane and J Alexander Kueng.
Last month, he allowed the footage to be viewed by appointment only, but since then, a coalition of media organizations, including WCCO-TV, have been fighting for the footage to be released (00:33) WCCO Saturday Morning - August 8, 2020
