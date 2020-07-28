|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Sweden Country on the Scandinavian peninsula
[CDATA[Murder investigation in Sweden after 12-year-old girl shot dead in drive-by gang violence]]
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 03:31Published
Sweden: Death of girl, 12, ignites debate over gang violenceMedia reports say the girl was killed by a stray bullet in a drive-by shooting that went wrong.
BBC News
‘Exciting’ results on blood test that could detect Alzheimer’s 20 years before memory faltersBreakthroughs in blood tests have boosted hopes that there soon may be a simple way for doctors to detect Alzheimer’s disease years before symptoms appear...
WorldNews
Is Sweden’s coronavirus strategy working after all?
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:58Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources