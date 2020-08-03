Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Salman Khan shares a pic with family on Raksha Bandhan
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Salman Khan shares a pic with family on Raksha Bandhan

Salman Khan shares a pic with family on Raksha Bandhan

Superstar Salman Khan who is currently staying at his Panvel farmhouse celebrated Raksha Bandhan and posted pictures with his family on social media.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cheena92

Cheena♡SALMAN♡ 🇮🇳 RT @filmfare: .@BeingSalmanKhan makes a special post on #RakshaBandhan. https://t.co/Znks4xsd3T 1 minute ago

cheena92

Cheena♡SALMAN♡ 🇮🇳 RT @filmfare: .@BeingSalmanKhan's latest post sure packs a punch. https://t.co/Znks4xJOst 2 minutes ago

Santosh42873503

santoah RT @htshowbiz: Salman Khan poses with family as he shows off his rakhis, Suhana Khan shares throwbacks of Aryan, AbRam on Raksha Bandhan ht… 4 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Soha Ali Khan posts adorable pic of Inaaya and Taimur on Raksha Bandhan [Video]

Soha Ali Khan posts adorable pic of Inaaya and Taimur on Raksha Bandhan

On the occassion of Raksha Bandhan actress Soha Ali Khan posted an adorable picture of her daughter Inaaya and her cousin Taimur Ali Khan.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:44Published