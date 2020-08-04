A snake rescuer freed a young cobra that became stuck in glue trap designed for mice and rats in western India.

Young cobra is freed after becoming stuck in glue trap in western India

Fed up with rat menace, a business establishment in Pune in western India, bought a glue trap to catch the rodents.

A young cobra while hunting for the rodents became stuck in the trap.

The next morning, employees heard a hissing sound and called snake rescuer Saidas Kusal.

As Kusal carefully opened the trap cover, he saw the young cobra trapped by the glue, which had smeared all over its body.

The snake was agitated, hissing in anger and had raised its hood to strike at anyone, who got too close.

Kusal rubbed coconut oil on the snake’s body to remove the glue and freed it from the trap.

He then put it in a bottle and took it home.

Kusal said: "The snake had glue all over its body.

We scrubbed it thoroughly and released it in the wild a few hours later." This footage was filmed in November 2019.