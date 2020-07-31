|
|
|
|
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's pet dog name revealed
|
Video Credit: Bang Media
- Duration: 00:46s - Published
The name of Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry's pet dog has been revealed.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
ContactMusic - Published
Also reported by •E! Online •Just Jared
|
The name of Harry and Meghan's black Labrador has finally been revealed, inspired by their first trip...
New Zealand Herald - Published
|
Before Harry, 35, met his wife Duchess Meghan, 38, he often joined forces with his brother Prince...
New Zealand Herald - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|