Illegally Parked Car Gets Carried Off

Occurred on July 31, 2020 / Poole, Dorset, UK Info from Licensor: "Any hot day results in people flocking to the coast of Sandbanks Beach Poole Dorset.

Some drivers park their cars on double yellow lines and on corners like in my video.

They are more than happy to pay the £35 parking fine which is normally applied.

The BCP council decided to get tougher and threatened to tow vehicles away that were causing disruption by being parked selfishly.

I went to the beach very early Friday 31/7/20 and left around lunchtime.

The cars were queuing to try and park and the Mercedes was parked on a corner on double yellow lines.

The tow truck pulled up and towed it away!

I was in the right place at the right time to catch it on film."