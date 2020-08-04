Global  
 

Hundreds wounded as huge blast rips through Lebanon's Beirut
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 27:48s - Published
Thick smoke seen rising above the capital after powerful blast; cause of explosion remains unknown.

Footage shows moment blast sends shockwaves through Beirut [Video]

Footage shows moment blast sends shockwaves through Beirut

A massive explosion shook Lebanon's capital Beirut with a number of peoplereportedly wounded and widespread damage being caused. The afternoon blastshook several parts of the capital and thick smoke billowed from the citycentre.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:29Published
Smoke rises after huge blast in Lebanese capital [Video]

Smoke rises after huge blast in Lebanese capital

A large explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, injuring many people as glass shattered and balconies collapsed from the impact, Reuters witnesses said.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:58Published
Massive explosion hits Beirut port area [Video]

Massive explosion hits Beirut port area

A large explosion shook the Lebanese capital Beirut and a giant column of smoke was seen rising over the city, Reuters witnesses and local media reported

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:53Published

Two massive explosions rock Beirut, wounding dozens

 Lebanese media carried images of people trapped under rubble, some bloodied, after the huge explosions.
CBS News

Beirut rocked by massive explosion as 'hundreds' wounded in Lebanon's capital

Beirut rocked by massive explosion as 'hundreds' wounded in Lebanon's capital People were seen screaming and running from the blast site after the huge fireball erupted.
Daily Record - Published


