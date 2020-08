Gov. Murphy: Thousands Of Power Outages Possible In N.J. CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:19s - Published 2 weeks ago Video Credit:- Duration: 03:19s - Published Gov. Murphy: Thousands Of Power Outages Possible In N.J. As Tropical Storm Isaias moves through the state, the governor is warning of the potential for 70 mph wind gusts. CBS2's Jon Dias reports from Sea Bright. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources A Dozen MVC Locations Unable To Process Transactions Due To Power Outages Tropical Storm Isaias left hundreds of thousands of customers in the dark across the Garden State,...

CBS 2 - Published 1 week ago







Tweets about this Timothy Cameron Gov. Murphy: Thousands Of Power Outages Possible In N.J. https://t.co/P1pbJHQ8v6 1 week ago Jarrad Daniel Saffren "The legacy of this storm is going to be power outages." -NJ Governor Phil Murphy on Hurricane Isaias https://t.co/ArUX7VLa75 1 week ago