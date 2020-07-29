'Veep' Team on Trump Axios Interview Comparisons | THR News

Donald Trump on Tuesday was roundly mocked and criticized for a dismal interview he had with Axios, which aired Monday night on HBO .

‘Watchmen,’ ‘Mrs Maisel’ top Emmy noms HBO's dystopian superhero drama "Watchmen" and the 1960s comedy "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" led nominations on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards, in a list strong on diversity and fresh contenders for the highest awards in television. Libby Hogan reports.

Michael Phelps is the narrator and executive producer of "The Weight of Gold," a documentary premiering Wednesday at 9 p.m. on HBO.

President Trump is doubling down on his well-wishes for alleged child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell behind bars -- his reason ... Jeffrey Epstein might've..

The federal court ruled that the Trump administration’s so-called public charge rule for green card applicants could not go into effect in New York,..

Neil Young just went after President Trump's campaign in court for using his songs at rallies ... and the rocker isn't pulling any punches. In his lawsuit, Neil..

President Trump is pushing for schools to reopen even though the virus continues to rage in large parts of the country.

The Supreme Court dealt a blow to President Trump at the end of June by ruling against his effort to block the Obama-era DACA program. But could that decision..