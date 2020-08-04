Global  
 

USPS Says It Has ‘Ample Capacity’ to Handle Mail-In Ballots
USPS Says It Has ‘Ample Capacity’ to Handle Mail-In Ballots

USPS Says It Has ‘Ample Capacity’ to Handle Mail-In Ballots

USPS Says It Has ‘Ample Capacity’ to Handle Mail-In Ballots The agency released a definitive statement about their ability to handle the election after President Donald Trump questioned its capacity to do so.

USPS, via statement USPS, via statement Trump took to Twitter on Monday to say that the “Post Office could never handle the Traffic of Mail-In Votes without preparation.” USPS has previously said it will take “immediate steps to increase operational efficiency” to prevent delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

